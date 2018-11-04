‘Thank U, Next’ Ariana Grande Drops Surprise Song Addressing Pete Davidson Breakup
Ariana Grande is finally addressing her Pete Davidson breakup in a song. The petty petite woman dropped her track titled “Thank U, Next” just before the latest episode of her ex’s show “Saturday Night Live.”
Surprisingly the song isn’t bashing Pete who she previously blasted for joking about their breakup, and instead, it addresses not only Pete but her other exes Big Sean, Ricky Alvarez, and the late Mac Miller.
“Thought I’d end up with Sean
But he wasn’t a match
Wrote some songs about Ricky
Now I listen and laugh
Even almost got married
And for Pete I’m so thankful
Wish I could say thank you to Malcolm [Miller]
Cause he was an angel,
“One taught me love
One taught me patience
And one taught me pain
Now I’m so amazing
Say I’ve loved and I’ve lost
But that’s not what I see
So look what I got
Look what you taught me
And for that I say
“Thank u, next
Thank u, next
Thank u, next
I’m so f—ing grateful for my ex.”
90 minutes after the song dropped Pete addressed their split on SNL and called Ariana a “wonderful”, “strong” person.
“And the last thing I will say is, I know some of you are curious about the breakup but the truth is, it’s nobody’s business, and sometimes things just don’t work out, and that’s OK,” he said. “She’s a wonderful, strong person, and I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world. Now please, vote on Tuesday.”
Looks like these two are both being mature about things despite this very public split—for now at least.
Are YOU feeling “Thank U, Next”???
