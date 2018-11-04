‘Thank U, Next’ Ariana Grande Drops Surprise Song Addressing Pete Davidson Breakup

Ariana Grande Drops Pete Davidson Breakup Song

Ariana Grande is finally addressing her Pete Davidson breakup in a song. The petty petite woman dropped her track titled “Thank U, Next” just before the latest episode of her ex’s show “Saturday Night Live.”

Surprisingly the song isn’t bashing Pete who she previously blasted for joking about their breakup, and instead, it addresses not only Pete but her other exes Big Sean, Ricky Alvarez, and the late Mac Miller.

“Thought I’d end up with Sean

But he wasn’t a match

Wrote some songs about Ricky

Now I listen and laugh

Even almost got married

And for Pete I’m so thankful

Wish I could say thank you to Malcolm [Miller]

Cause he was an angel, “One taught me love

One taught me patience

And one taught me pain

Now I’m so amazing

Say I’ve loved and I’ve lost

But that’s not what I see

So look what I got

Look what you taught me

And for that I say “Thank u, next

Thank u, next

Thank u, next

I’m so f—ing grateful for my ex.”

90 minutes after the song dropped Pete addressed their split on SNL and called Ariana a “wonderful”, “strong” person.

“And the last thing I will say is, I know some of you are curious about the breakup but the truth is, it’s nobody’s business, and sometimes things just don’t work out, and that’s OK,” he said. “She’s a wonderful, strong person, and I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world. Now please, vote on Tuesday.”

Looks like these two are both being mature about things despite this very public split—for now at least.

Are YOU feeling “Thank U, Next”???