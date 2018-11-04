Oh You Got MUSIC Music: Vince Staples Just Dropped An Album, But Revealed He’s Got 4 More Ready To Go

Vince Staples Has More Albums Ready To Go

Vince Staples just released his latest project FM! this past Friday, and even though it would be safe to assume that the rapper isn’t even focusing on new music so soon after, he recently revealed that he’s actually got 4 more albums in the chamber ready to drop at any second.

The LBC native sat down on Saturday for a mid-afternoon panel discussion in his hometown at ComplexCon with Complex‘s Pierce Simpson and none other than fellow Long Beach export Snoop Dogg.

You can always count on Vince to make literally any conversation consistently hilarious, and this discussion was no different. Staples and Uncle Snoop were willing to weigh in on everything from the generational divide in hip-hop and how Snoop survived and transcended it to music industry shadiness, to Snoop’s days with Death Row and Master P.

But beyond just good conversation was the fact that Staples really dropped a pretty big bombshell onto the crowd–one that it’s probably safe to say nobody was anticipating.

Towards the end of the discussion, Vince–who just dropped a new album, FM! only two days prior to this event—revealed that he’s still sitting on more unreleased music that’s ready to go. And not just a couple odd songs…a lot more. Like, four albums worth, to be exact.

After a quick confirmation with his manager Corey Smyth on whether or not he could tease a few details, Vince casually confirmed that we should expect yet another new album in January, and the next one in June.

With that being said, it looks like the rapper has been keeping it locked in and working hard in the studio–and thanks to him, we’re getting a lot of new material in 2019. Thanks, Vince.