Who Looked More Bangin' At The LACMA Art + Film Gala?

- By Bossip Staff
Kourtney Kardashian Kim Kardashian West 2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala - Arrivals

Andra Day, Karrueche Tran, Kiki Layne, Zoe Kravitz And Kim Kardashian Stun At LACMA Gala

This weekend’s LACMA Art + Film Gala offered celebrities a great opportunity to floss some fancy fashion while raising money for a good cause — The ARTS! Some of your favorite celebrities showed up in their finery and made more than few jaws dropped. Kim Kardashian West and sister Kourtney Kardashian wore similar black silk maxi looks.

Kiki Layne 2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala - Arrivals

“If Beale Street Could Talk” star Kiki Layne looked stunning in green and mauve tones.

Andra Day 2018 LACMA ART + FILM GALA - ARRIVALS

Singer Andra Day also showed out in glorious green silk. Gorgeous right?

Karrueche Tran 2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala - Arrivals

Karrueche Tran looked beautiful in black as well. If you had to choose, Who Looked More Bangin’?

Kenneth Babyface Edmonds, Nicole Pantenburg, George Lucas, Mellody Hobson 2018 LACMA ART + FILM GALA - ARRIVALS

Now this is a money shot! Kenneth “Babyface” Edmond and his wife Nicole Pantenburg kicked it with George Lucas and Mellody Hobson.

Karrueche Victor Cruz kiss 2018 LACMA ART + FILM GALA - ARRIVALS

Karrueche kissed it up with her boyfriend Victor Cruz on the carpet.

Karrueche Tran 2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala - Arrivals

Paris Jackson 2018 LACMA ART + FILM GALA - ARRIVALS

Paris Jackson paired her gown with Gucci sneakers.

Zoe Kravitz 2018 LACMA ART + FILM GALA - ARRIVALS

Zoe Kravitz is always gorgeous, she’s starring in the new ‘Fantastic Beasts’ film. We got to see an early screening and she was AMAZING!

Wolfgang Puck, Gelila Assefa 2018 LACMA ART + FILM GALA - ARRIVALS

Wolfgang Puck and Gelila Assefa are so cute

Andra Day Lana Del Ray 2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala - Arrivals

We love how curvy Andra Day looks in this shot with Lana Del Rey

Check out more photos from the gala below:

