Who Looked More Bangin’ At The LACMA Art + Film Gala?
Andra Day, Karrueche Tran, Kiki Layne, Zoe Kravitz And Kim Kardashian Stun At LACMA Gala
This weekend’s LACMA Art + Film Gala offered celebrities a great opportunity to floss some fancy fashion while raising money for a good cause — The ARTS! Some of your favorite celebrities showed up in their finery and made more than few jaws dropped. Kim Kardashian West and sister Kourtney Kardashian wore similar black silk maxi looks.
“If Beale Street Could Talk” star Kiki Layne looked stunning in green and mauve tones.
Singer Andra Day also showed out in glorious green silk. Gorgeous right?
Karrueche Tran looked beautiful in black as well. If you had to choose, Who Looked More Bangin’?
Hit the flip for more photos from the event
Now this is a money shot! Kenneth “Babyface” Edmond and his wife Nicole Pantenburg kicked it with George Lucas and Mellody Hobson.
Karrueche kissed it up with her boyfriend Victor Cruz on the carpet.
Paris Jackson paired her gown with Gucci sneakers.
Zoe Kravitz is always gorgeous, she’s starring in the new ‘Fantastic Beasts’ film. We got to see an early screening and she was AMAZING!
Wolfgang Puck and Gelila Assefa are so cute
We love how curvy Andra Day looks in this shot with Lana Del Rey
Check out more photos from the gala below:
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.