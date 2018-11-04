Who Looked More Bangin’ At The LACMA Art + Film Gala?

Andra Day, Karrueche Tran, Kiki Layne, Zoe Kravitz And Kim Kardashian Stun At LACMA Gala

This weekend’s LACMA Art + Film Gala offered celebrities a great opportunity to floss some fancy fashion while raising money for a good cause — The ARTS! Some of your favorite celebrities showed up in their finery and made more than few jaws dropped. Kim Kardashian West and sister Kourtney Kardashian wore similar black silk maxi looks.

“If Beale Street Could Talk” star Kiki Layne looked stunning in green and mauve tones.

Singer Andra Day also showed out in glorious green silk. Gorgeous right?

Karrueche Tran looked beautiful in black as well. If you had to choose, Who Looked More Bangin’?

