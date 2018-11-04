It Aint Safe: California Uber Driver Charged With Kidnapping Passengers On Halloween

Uber Driver Arrested For Kidnapping Passengers On Halloween

An Uber driver has been charged with kidnapping after allegedly refusing to let four passengers out of his car this weekend, on Halloween.

According to reports via the New York Post, 35-year-old Khaled Ali was charged with kidnapping after he refused to release four passengers from his vehicle. The kidnapping occurred when a man requested a ride, but Ali continued to drive in the opposite direction while denying the male passenger’s request to stop. As Ali ignored the man’s pleas to take him to his actual destination, the male passenger eventually jumped out of the vehicle.

Following the first horrific incident, the Garden Grove native allegedly did the same exact thing to a woman, who also ended up jumping out of the car, along with to two final passengers who jumped out during the police chase.

Ali led the cops on a chase through Santa Monic before finally being stopped. Police say the motive for the driver’s behavior isn’t immediately clear.

Khaled Ali was charged on Friday and could face more than 23 years in prison if convicted. It’s unclear whether or not he has an attorney.