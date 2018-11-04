Digitally Dismembered: Woman Cuts Off Man’s Penis And Eyelids Over Stolen Cell Phone

50-year old Grace Miano has been charged with the murder of 27-year old Limbani ‘Roberto’ Mzoma after police found him dead at a house in Foxrock, Dublin with his penis, eyelids and testicles removed.

The Sun reports:

The circumstances surrounding Limbani’s murder remain a mystery, but cops probing the gruesome incident believe one theory may be he was butchered over a stolen iPhone. It also emerged yesterday that his genitals were removed and placed on the fireplace, while his eyelids were also severed.

Grace Miano, 50, has been charged with his murder and waved at TV cameramen as she arrived in court this morning. The defendant, who wore a blonde wig in court, slumped forward in her seat before the hearing and at one stage was seen praying. Miano will now be subject to a psychiatric report.