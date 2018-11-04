Pure Comedy: Orlando Leyba Makes His Late-Night TV Debut On ‘Fallon’ [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Orlando Leyba Performs Stand-Up On The Tonight Show
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is always showcasing fresh new talent in the comedy department, and on Friday’s show, audience members got exactly that.
Comedian Orlando Leyba made his late-night television debut on the show, telling jokes about how his wife has changed him, along with discovering the joys of HGTV–especially watching Fixer Upper with Chip and Joanna Gaines.
This guy is definitely one to watch, check out his late night debut below:
