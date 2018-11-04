Pharell Williams And Karen Civil Host Special Screening For This Season’s Release Of Dr. Seuss’ “The Grinch”

Universal Pictures And Illumination Host Long Beach Screening Of The Grinch

To celebrate the upcoming release of the latest rendition of Dr. Seuss’ THE GRINCH, Universal Pictures and Illumination held a special screening on Saturday, November 3 at the Cinemark at the Pike Theater in Long Beach. Prior to the start of the film, media personality Karen Civil introduced the film and the film’s narrator Pharrell Williams came up to share a few words!

For their eighth, fully animated feature, Illumination, and Universal Pictures present The Grinch, based on Dr. Seuss’ beloved holiday classic. The Grinch tells the story of a cynical grump who goes on a mission to steal Christmas, only to have his heart changed by a young girl’s generous holiday spirit. Funny, heartwarming and visually stunning, it’s a universal story about the spirit of Christmas and the indomitable power of optimism. See more photos from the cute pop up screening below!