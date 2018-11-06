Exclusive Rémy Martin Dinner Celebrates 2nd Piece In “Just Rémy” Collaboration With Don C [PHOTOS]

Rémy Martin and luxury streetwear designer Don C co-hosted an exclusive dinner to celebrate the second piece in the “Just Rémy” Collection, the “Just Rémy” cap. The cocktail hour and seated dinner was held at Crustacean in Los Angeles where the limited edition “Just Rémy” cap was on display for guests to preview. It was an evening to remember as guests enjoyed fabulous food and drink and celebrated the co-branded capsule collection, which launched last month. Hit the flip for meets and more!