RHOA: Eva Shaded The Hell Out Of Cynthia And Made THIS Comment That Is Getting Kevin McCall Dragged To Hell

Eva Causes A RHOA Fuss

It’s time for a celebration, America! The Real Housewives Of Atlanta is back on our TV screens for a brand-new season. One such newsmaker this season was Eva Marcille, who had quite the splash in the debut.

First, she shaded the hell out of Cynthia for really no reason whatsoever. When asked about her and Cynthia’s modeling, here’s what she had to say: “The difference between mine and Cynthia’s modeling style?

About 20 years.”

Whoa. Really? Clearly we’re gearing up for an Eva vs. Cynthia feud down the line for whatever reason.

The second person she shaded isn’t even on the show: baby daddy Kevin McCall. Eva said that her current husband is the only father her children have known, and you know Kevin had to be yanked away from his Twitter account before he said something ignorant.

So what’s the big deal? Why is Eva on 10? Whatever the reason her comments had Twitter in a tizzy. Take a look…