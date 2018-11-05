Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: Cassie’s B-Day Post For Diddy Has Everyone Wondering If They’re Back Together…Again

Does THIS Prove Cassie And Diddy Are Back Together?

It’s been quite a whirlwind few weeks for the Forever Baeship of Cassie and Diddy. A few weeks ago, news broke that the two had split up, seemingly for good. Rumors were swirling that Diddy had found himself with another woman and Cassie was fed up. She even unfollowed him on IG and everything.

Well, all of that drama may have been for naught. A few days ago, Diddy posted a desperate IG caption begging Cassie to come back. While many saw it as a joke, it seemed like there may have been some legitimate meat to the whole ordeal. That’s because, for Diddy’s birthday, Cassie posted an IG story calling him “King.”

Plus, she followed him back on social media. Uh oh. Does this mean they are back together?

I think Cassie & Diddy have some sort of understanding, that works for both of them. — Blair W. (@MissThembeka) November 4, 2018

The internet surely thinks so. Peep the speculation and see if this has all just been yet another speed bump in the couple’s forever baeship.