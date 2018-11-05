RHOA Porsha Says She & Her Fiancé Fell In Love On The First Date—But Does He REALLY Know Kandi?

Porsha Williams Talks Dennis McKinley, Did Dennis Date Kandi?

During last night’s RHOA premiere fans met Porsha’s husband-to-be Dennis McKinley.

Porsha gave fans their first full look at the love of her life who owns several hookah lounges and is a hotdog mogul. According to Porsha, they fell in love SUPER fast—as in on the first date and haven’t looked back since.

Now they’ve been dating for five months and are looking at rings ranging from 6 karats to 10 karats ranging in price from $145,000 to $552,000 because Dennis “sold 2,000 hot dogs last week,” so there’s no budget.

Things got especially interesting however when Kandi and Dennis traveled to Miami for a girls trip to surprise NeNe at her boutique opening. When Porsha brought up her fellow housewife Kandi, Dennis got visibly uncomfortable.

Porsha: “You know Kandi? Dennis: “Yeah.” Porsha: “You met her before? Where?” Dennis: “I don’t know.”

Fans are now adamant that Dennis REALLY knows Kandi—and that Porsha should be ready for some drama.

Porsha: you know Kandi Dennis: yeah Porsha: you Met her before, where? Dennis: I….I don’t know

#RHOA pic.twitter.com/6XOQb7ae2B — ThatChickTianna (@tiannabeballlin) November 5, 2018

Dennis when Porsha asked from where he know Kandi #RHOA pic.twitter.com/8IRGuBAlkt — Lana Kane (@TemporarilyClsd) November 5, 2018

What’s REALLY going on here?

See what Kandi has to say about Dennis on the flip.