RHOA Porsha Says She & Her Fiancé Fell In Love On The First Date—But Does He REALLY Know Kandi?

Porsha Williams Talks Dennis McKinley, Did Dennis Date Kandi?
During last night’s RHOA premiere fans met Porsha’s husband-to-be Dennis McKinley.
Porsha gave fans their first full look at the love of her life who owns several hookah lounges and is a hotdog mogul. According to Porsha, they fell in love SUPER fast—as in on the first date and haven’t looked back since.
Now they’ve been dating for five months and are looking at rings ranging from 6 karats to 10 karats ranging in price from $145,000 to $552,000 because Dennis “sold 2,000 hot dogs last week,” so there’s no budget.
Things got especially interesting however when Kandi and Dennis traveled to Miami for a girls trip to surprise NeNe at her boutique opening. When Porsha brought up her fellow housewife Kandi, Dennis got visibly uncomfortable.
Porsha: “You know Kandi?
Dennis: “Yeah.”
Porsha: “You met her before? Where?”
Dennis: “I don’t know.”
Fans are now adamant that Dennis REALLY knows Kandi—and that Porsha should be ready for some drama.
What’s REALLY going on here?
Kandi recently appeared on Entertainment Tonight and told them that she had some info to drop about Dennis and hesitated to tell Porsha because they reconciled their relationship.
“You know, I’m the person in Atlanta that knows everybody, everybody knows me,” she notes. “So, I. knew things about her significant other, and when the season first started, in my mind, I was trying to figure out, uh… do I have these conversations with her? With the group? ‘Cause, you know, we all discuss everybody’s new men on the show, new man, whatever. And I just, I just went back-and-forth on that with myself, because OK, we’re already in a shaky place, but at the same time, this is what we do on the show — we talk about the new guys.”
“Basically, you know, there was some tea dropping,” she teases. “I can’t [reveal anything], but to say, you know, for me, it was more of a thing, if it’s a new relationship, you should know what you’re getting into.”
She also added that she was especially hesitant when she found out Porsha was pregnant and engaged.
“After finding out that they were going to have a family together, at that point, it was kinda like, you know what? Does it even matter anymore for me to share this?” Kandi continues. “I don’t want to hurt her in any way, you know? Especially while she’s carrying a new baby. So, at that point, I was just like, you know what? I guess I’ll just keep any other tea to myself… at this point.”
Kandi also hinted to Bravo that something’s not all the way right with Dennis.
What do YOU think is up???
