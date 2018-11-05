Wenzdie, Thurzdie & Fridie: This Clip Of Woefully Wigged Sza Singing “The Weekend” Has Fans WEAK!

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 19

SZA singing "The Weekend" live and fans think her performance is sounding bad.

(Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

SZA’s 20 Pound Wig And Hoarse Performance Gets Roasted

Pure comedy.

SZA fans have been having a healthy laugh at the expense of their TDE Queen over the past few days. Clips of SZA performing live at a Power 105.1 concert, as well as a Mac Miller tribute show, have circulated prompting jokes about her voice and hair. The source of the comedy is mainly over her singing accent, the weight of her red wig and fans finding her singing not so great.

There’s no denying that SZA has had an unbeaten run with her debut album CTRL, do you think fans are being too harsh on her?

This clip is just a few seconds long, but it’s sparked the kind of hilarity only in the imaginations of petty people. Hit the flip to see the jokes.

    Continue Slideshow

     

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910111213141516171819
    Categories: For Your Information, Multi, News

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.