Biebz In The Trap: Justin Bieber’s Great White Hood Adventure Sparks Hilarious Hysteria

Justin Bieber spent the day in the hood after his car broke down in LA.

pic.twitter.com/0NYluFNtcO — 808s & Car Shakes (@808snCarShakess) November 4, 2018

Biebs Goes On A Hilarious Hood Adventure

Right now, at this very moment, there’s nothing funnier than Justin Bieber‘s day in the hood where he sang his little heart out, knocked out some push-ups and did literally anything else the Watts, LA locals wanted during a hilarious sequence of events that sparked hilarious hysteria across the internet.

Why did that video of Justin Bieber breaking down in the hood remind me of this video 😩 pic.twitter.com/KvIRPOCSpP — Rhys Callow (@Rhys_callow) November 4, 2018

Peep the funniest (and pettiest) reactions to Biebs’ great white hood adventure on the flip.