These Saucy Snack Packs Looked Gooder Denna Cook Out Tray At NC A&T’s Homecoming

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 21

Baddest A&T Homecoming Baes

We waited allll Homecoming SZN for North Carolina A&T’s “greatest Homecoming on Earth” that FINALLY popped off this past weekend with seas and seas and seasssss of saucy snack packs who flocked to Greensboro in their flyest ‘fits for (arguably) the littest Homecoming weekend of the year.

Hit the flip to bask in the A&T Homecoming deliciousness.

View this post on Instagram

This weekend was it #ghoe2018

A post shared by Dorotea (@techumms) on

View this post on Instagram

Crew Love 💕

A post shared by Living. (@girlnamedtyler_) on

View this post on Instagram

I stay low & flex occasionally. #GHOE

A post shared by Aloni 🦋 (@__loniii) on

    Continue Slideshow

    View this post on Instagram

    #ghoe2018 #explorepage #ghoe #ncat

    A post shared by S H A R E I N (@iamreinynicole) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Alumni status 😉#GHOE2018

    A post shared by Kailyn Taylor (@kaikai624) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415161718192021
    Categories: For Discussion, For Your Information, For Your Viewing Pleasure

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.