These Saucy Snack Packs Looked Gooder Denna Cook Out Tray At NC A&T’s Homecoming
Baddest A&T Homecoming Baes
We waited allll Homecoming SZN for North Carolina A&T’s “greatest Homecoming on Earth” that FINALLY popped off this past weekend with seas and seas and seasssss of saucy snack packs who flocked to Greensboro in their flyest ‘fits for (arguably) the littest Homecoming weekend of the year.
Hit the flip to bask in the A&T Homecoming deliciousness.
Continue Slideshow
View this post on Instagram
Aggie born, Aggie bred, and when I die I’ll be Aggie dead 💛💙 • • • #physicianassistant #palife #prephysicianassistant #prepa #caspa #gre #premedstudent #blackphysicians #blackgirlsrock #blackgirlmagic #doctorbae #hbcugrad #premedlife #premed #paschool #nursebae #paschoolproblems #greprep #mcat #ghoe2018 #womeninmedicine #pastudent #futurepa #futurephysicianassistant #hbcu #ncat #aggiepride #bossbabes #ghoe #melanininmedicine
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.