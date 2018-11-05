In White Folks News: Leonardo DiCaprio, 43, Has A 21-Year-Old Girlfriend He’s Known Since She Was 11…

Leonardo DiCaprio Has Known His Boo Since She Was In Junior High?

Did you know that Leonardo DiCaprio was coupled-up? The actor has a pretty young thing to call bae and she’s an actress too. Her name is Camila Morrone, she’s Argentinian American and has been featured in films like “Death Wish” and “Never Goin’ Back.” The two have been kicking it for almost a year now. But that’s not why we’re here…

Camila, 21, has been making headlines after appearing without Leo recently at the LACMA Art & Film Gala, and according to press, she has known Leo since she was 11-years-old. Here is her dress that’s making headlines.

The Daily Mail reports, “the 21-year-old model/actress has been dating DiCaprio since late 2017, but they have known each other for more than a decade, according to W Magazine.”

W continues…”she and DiCaprio have reportedly known each other for roughly a decade, though it wasn’t until late last year that they were romantically linked; she’s also friends with Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid.”

According to our calculations, Leondardo was 33 and Camila Morrone was 11 when the met? Does anyone else find this strange???