Oh, Right: This Week’s #RHOA Reminded Everyone That Porsha Is Thicker Than Cold Lava

Reminder: Porsha Is Snicker Thick

If you watched the season premiere of Real Housewives Of Atlanta Sunday then you were in for a treat in the form of Eva shading the hell out of Cynthia and her baby daddy, drama and…pre-pregnancy Porsha. Porsha has been toting a gut full of her regular degular boo for months and that has somehow made people forget that she is toting a certified G-Wagon and it thicker than the weed smoke in a hot boxed Chevy.

It seems like this is a perfect time to remind you all of what you’re dealing with. So let’s take a look at the Porsha we’re going to be seeing this season. Lordy Lordy Lordy.