Seeds Of Suffering: Khloé Says THIS Is Why Tristan Was Tolerated At True’s Birth

Khloé Kardashian Addresses Tristan Thompson’s Cheating And Explains Why She Stayed Calm
For the past seven months most of the world has been wondering how in the heck Tristan Thompson got Khloé Kardashian to forgive him after he was caught creepin’ (with multiple women!) while she was heavily pregnant! Well, Sunday night Khloé answered many folks’ questions, not just with her recorded behavior on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” but also with her tweets, which started Sunday afternoon, hours before the episode aired.
Khloé admitted that the episode was a tough one for her but that she wants sharing it to help everyone learn….
Tonight’s episode is an uncomfortable and super emotional one for me, but when we signed up for this show over a decade ago, we signed up for a reality show, which meant showing you guys inside our lives, the good, the bad and the ugly.
To relive these moments all over again is incredibly difficult emotionally but I also hope that with every trail, tribulation and curve ball life throws at us, that we ALL get to learn from our journeys.
She also credited her daughter for being the biggest blessing despite all the drama.
Amidst the tough times, I have been blessed with the ultimate gift, my sweet baby True who has changed my life in ways I never could have imagined
Remember that you are never alone in your pain, and that everything is temporary. Pain, joy, elation, panic, anxiety, it is all temporary. Be grateful for the experiences that continue to build character, and make you who you are.
Fans told Khloé they’d understand if she sat out this week’s live chat and she agreed to see how much she could handle. She also gave the world an idea of the drama to come by hinting that next week will also be a doozy.
I will see how much I can handle. This goes for tonight AND next week
I love you guys!!! Thank you for EVERYTHING you do for my soul! Everything is how you look at it. As toxic as social media can be, it can also be a beautiful supportive platform. Thank you 💜
But what about her sisters’ feelings? Hit the flip to see what Kim had to say about the episode.
Having seen her younger sister already tweet around the episode, Kim opted to stay fairly silent, letting Khloé’s words stand on their own.
I appreciate and love you all MORE than you know!!! We are ALL allowed to have our feelings in this!
Glad that Khloé realizes her family is allowed to be outraged on her behalf. Do you think she should be more outwardly upset?
I love filming for the show and I am proud that we are all strong and brave enough to be vulnerable BUT we have to start airing shows closer to real time. This episode is about 7 months old and it’s a lot to relive all over again But maybe I need to 🤷🏼♀️
We thought this was the REALEST admission Khloé made all night. Admitting that she might need to relive the experience. What did you think?
Oh my God my heart is racing! So crazy how emotions never die! You may forgive but forgetting is not possible #KUWTK
During the episode Khloé was clearly going through her emotions.
I love my sisters more than ANYTHING else in the world!!!! #KUWTK
I can’t believe Kylie thought she would hurt my feelings 😩 I needed to see what was happening and better from my family then by someone else #KUWTK
Good to see her expressing gratitude toward her family.
Hit the flip for Khloé’s explanation for why she opted to allow Tristan in the delivery room despite his indiscretions.
She says she did it all for baby True !
I wanted to have a beautiful birthing experience for myself and for the memories of what I choose to share with True when she’s older. I want her to have videos and pictures of her daddy there, holding her etc. I want her to know she is LOVE and my happiness! Babies feel energy!
I know this! I chose to put my feelings aside for the birth and to try and have as much positive energy that I could. My only thought was about the birth of my daughter. I wasn’t going to let ANYONE disrupt anything less than what she deserved. Joyous love. I chose to be mature &
strong for True. I waited for this day for so many years! I know now, looking back that I was in shock because I couldn’t believe that this would ever happen to me but I’m still very proud of myself for how I handled everything. True gave me the peace and strength I needed
If you missed the episode we’ve got some of Khloé’s sisters STRONG reactions on the flip, along with some reports about where Khloé is with the whole situation now.
This Tristan sent these flowers knowing what time it was?
As for the episode Kim traversed a range of emotions, starting with disbelief before learning more details that pushed her to the point of wanting Khloé to move on:
“She’s confused, she doesn’t know what to do and we don’t really know what to do, but we want to be there for her,” Kim said. “Honestly, I’m in shock. We love Tristan. This is honestly nothing that we suspected. We thought she finally found her Prince Charming, [her] happy ending. And then f—. It’s just, why her? It just really, really sucks.”
“Honestly, so many more stories are coming out,” she said. “So many friends are calling me with so many more things. I told her, ‘What are you going to get out of him? Think about it. You’re going to be worried and nervous and have an insecure life, because if he’s not faithful now, he’ll never change.’ “
“When one thing comes out you’re kind of like, well, okay, maybe the video’s old or maybe it’s a misunderstanding. Because a picture doesn’t always tell the full story,” Kim added. “But then two more stories come out. This is just crazy. Now you know it’s true.”
Meanwhile Khloé already was determined not to let anything ruin her birthing experience, much like what she conveyed in her tweets.
“It’s like, everyone wants me to make a decision right this second and I just want to go and give birth and focus on that and try to enjoy this and try to enjoy it with him, as crazy as that sounds,” Khloé said. “I want to enjoy this with him. I don’t want any negativity in the delivery room. I don’t want anybody to talk about it, make me feel uncomfortable or make him feel uncomfortable. Let’s just act normal. Give me a minute.”
Kim agreed to play nice but couldn’t resist making a crack at Thompson.
“I’m going to look at him and just be like —” she said, drawing a finger across her throat.
Kourtney was understanding of Khloé’s decision but seemed just as ready to choke Tristan:
“I know how important it is for Khloé to have Tristan there, and I actually really respect that,” Kourtney said. “But it’s definitely going to be awkward. It’s going to be hard to even look at him or even be in the same room with him. It’s like, you are f—ing with all of us when you disrespect one of us.”
As for what’s in the future for Tristan and Khloé, only time will tell but the baller hasn’t gotten off the hook as easily as the publicly thinks.
According to a source for People, Khloé has been having a “really tough” time and “still has a lot of hurt and anger.”
“Khloé wants so badly for True to have a happy family,” said the source. “She wants to do what’s best for her daughter, and to her that means being with Tristan.”
But Khloé’s mom and sisters “aren’t happy” about her move back to Cleveland and “think she deserves better,” the source said. “They definitely don’t trust him.”
Definitely her decision but she has a right to her anger FOR SURE. Are y’all looking forward to next week’s episode where Tristan accuses Kim of creating drama because she unfollows him on social media?
