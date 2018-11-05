Seeds Of Suffering: Khloé Says THIS Is Why Tristan Was Tolerated At True’s Birth

Khloé Kardashian Addresses Tristan Thompson’s Cheating And Explains Why She Stayed Calm

For the past seven months most of the world has been wondering how in the heck Tristan Thompson got Khloé Kardashian to forgive him after he was caught creepin’ (with multiple women!) while she was heavily pregnant! Well, Sunday night Khloé answered many folks’ questions, not just with her recorded behavior on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” but also with her tweets, which started Sunday afternoon, hours before the episode aired.

Khloé admitted that the episode was a tough one for her but that she wants sharing it to help everyone learn….

Tonight’s episode is an uncomfortable and super emotional one for me, but when we signed up for this show over a decade ago, we signed up for a reality show, which meant showing you guys inside our lives, the good, the bad and the ugly. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 4, 2018

To relive these moments all over again is incredibly difficult emotionally but I also hope that with every trail, tribulation and curve ball life throws at us, that we ALL get to learn from our journeys. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 4, 2018

She also credited her daughter for being the biggest blessing despite all the drama.

Amidst the tough times, I have been blessed with the ultimate gift, my sweet baby True who has changed my life in ways I never could have imagined. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 4, 2018

Remember that you are never alone in your pain, and that everything is temporary. Pain, joy, elation, panic, anxiety, it is all temporary. Be grateful for the experiences that continue to build character, and make you who you are. pic.twitter.com/SLTrmua3DP — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 4, 2018

Fans told Khloé they’d understand if she sat out this week’s live chat and she agreed to see how much she could handle. She also gave the world an idea of the drama to come by hinting that next week will also be a doozy.

I will see how much I can handle. This goes for tonight AND next week https://t.co/DeMG25fWSO — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 4, 2018

I love you guys!!! Thank you for EVERYTHING you do for my soul! Everything is how you look at it. As toxic as social media can be, it can also be a beautiful supportive platform. Thank you 💜 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 4, 2018

