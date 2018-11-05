R.I.P. Grammy-Winning Jazz Trumpeter Roy Hargrove Dies At 49

Roy Hargrove Dies

A popular jazz musician has passed away. The manager of Roy Hargrove confirmed that the jazz trumpeter died in New York on Friday of cardiac arrest stemming from a longtime fight with kidney disease. He was 49-years-old.

Hargrove was a protege of Wynton Marsalis and worked with Erykah Badu, Common, D’Angelo and several others.

Celebrities including Anita Baker, Erykah Badu, and Quest Love have all sent their condolences to his family.

Tonal, Melodic, from BeBop to Hip-hop. Soulful, BRILLIANT, Young Master… Roy Hargrove🙏 https://t.co/bz1RPJI0TY — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) November 3, 2018

The Great Roy Hargrove. He is literally the one man horn section I hear in my head when I think about music. To watch him harmonize with himself stacking nine horn lines on mamouth 10… https://t.co/ytaw0i8RWV — Lavondrius Meagle (@questlove) November 3, 2018

He is survived by his wife, daughter, mother, and brother.

R.I.P. Roy Hargrove.