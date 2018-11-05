R.I.P. Grammy-Winning Jazz Trumpeter Roy Hargrove Dies At 49
- By Bossip Staff
A popular jazz musician has passed away. The manager of Roy Hargrove confirmed that the jazz trumpeter died in New York on Friday of cardiac arrest stemming from a longtime fight with kidney disease. He was 49-years-old.
Hargrove was a protege of Wynton Marsalis and worked with Erykah Badu, Common, D’Angelo and several others.
Celebrities including Anita Baker, Erykah Badu, and Quest Love have all sent their condolences to his family.
He is survived by his wife, daughter, mother, and brother.
R.I.P. Roy Hargrove.
