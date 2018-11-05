New Music Monday: Lady Luck Gushes Over Crush Nicki Minaj In Music Video “Dreams”

Lady Luck Drops New Music Video About Nicki Minaj

Rapper Lady Luck bares all for her love of fellow artist Nicki Minaj for new single “Dreams.”

The New Jersey artist makes her feelings about Minaj very clear in her new music video for “Dreams.”

Minaj mentioned Lady Luck in her song, “Barbie Dreamz” and Luck returns the favor by penning a song about what it would be like to have Minaj all to herself.

In the video, Luck cavorts with a Nicki Minaj lookalike as she raps about how her prowess in the bedroom will make Minaj fall in love with her.

What do you think of the new video?