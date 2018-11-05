Big Fat Checks, Big Large Bills: Reebok Announces New Cardi B Sneaker Collaboration

Cardi B Partners With Reebok On New Sneaker Deal

If there’s one thing Cardi B knows how to do, it’s secure that bag. The “I Like It” Bronx rapper has partnered with Reebok, a joint effort the athletic footwear and apparel company calls “a dream collab.”

Highlighting their “longstanding legacy of nonconformity,” it was Cardi B’s individuality and the fact that she is “an artist who never fails to defy convention both personally and with her music” that made her her a perfect fit for Reebok.

“Now, the brand that’s always put realness above perfection and humans above superstars, has chosen none other than Cardi B as their ideal collaborator. Cardi isn’t just a world-class entertainer. She’s a mother, a style icon, a pop culture magnet and – above all else – a fearless individual. She’s broken every mold that superstars are supposed to fit into—and she’s reached the top by following nobody’s path but her own.”

Cardi hit Instagram just a few moments ago with a celebratory photo, writing “If you dont know, now you know. 😏 REEBOK!”