“Couples Court With The Cutlers” Exclusive: Former College Baller Gets Advice From NFL Wide Receiver About Marriage! [VIDEO]

Baller To Baller: NFL WR Joseph Anderson Weighs In With Relationship Advice On “Couples Court With The Cutlers”

On Tuesday, 11/6, The Cutlers hear testimony from NFL wide receiver Joseph Anderson in the case of a former college football player who denies his wife’s allegations that he cheats to punish her for ruining his chance at a football career.

Couples Court with the Cutlers (photo) is an Emmy-nominated daily, half-hour daytime court show featuring Dana and Keith Cutler as the first-ever married couple to preside over a television courtroom. The Cutlers serve as passionate advocates for healthy relationships, offering litigants facing dysfunction and distrust the chance to resolve their differences, and uncover the truth behind their issues. The series uses cell phone forensics, GPS tracking, lie detectors, and other high-tech tactics to tackle relationship disputes head-on. Additionally, the Cutlers use lessons learned from their 35+ year loving relationship to help litigants find resolutions and move forward.