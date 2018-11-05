#LHHH Sneak Peek: Brooke Tells Lyrica She’s NOT Sorry For Spreading Safaree Rumors [Video]

Brooke Refuses To Fold For Lyrica Over Safaree Rumor

On tonight’s episode of “Love and Hip Hop Hollywood“, Princess Love pressures Brooke Valentine to apologize to Lyrica Anderson for telling everyone she slept with Safaree Samuels. The rumors have not been proven to be true and married Lyrica has been adamantly denying anything ever happened with Safaree.

Should Brooke be apologizing for this?

Brooke seems stubborn! You can watch what happens next tonight at 8/7c on VH1.

