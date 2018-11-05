Harder Than A Lot Of You…Tokyo Jetz Talks Dropping Out In 11th Grade & Bussin’ Guns Back A Her Ex? [Video]

T.I. Signed Artist Tokyo Jetz Says Her Fresh Out OF Prison Ex-Boyfriend Is Hitting Her Up Now That’s She’s Famous

Tokyo Jetz is the HARDEST female rapper out if you ask T.I. The Jacksonville bred rapper took her talents to Atlanta after spitting viral bars on Instagram. Tip commented and the rest was history. Now Tokyo Jetz is Grand Hustle’s 1st Princess, and she really lives her raps.

But, the road to stardom wasn’t always golden according to this revealing interview Tokyo did with BET. She details how poverty forced her to quit high school and how an ex-bf who just go out of prison has been hitting up her texts! Tokyo said she’s not interested because things ended badly. So bad, she recalls “shooting at each other.”

Interesting stuff right? Hit play.