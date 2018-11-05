Preciousness Overflowing: Teyana Taylor Enlists Her Real Family For “Gonna Love Me” Visuals [VIDEO]

Teyana Taylor Releases Video For “Gonna Love Me” Starring Iman And Baby Junie

“Gonna Love Me” was hands down our favorite track off Teyana Taylor’s ‘KTSE’ album this summer and TT finally dropped a visual at the end of last week, incorporating photos and clips from her life with Iman Shumpert and their daughter Iman Tayla Shumpert aka Baby Junie. Isn’t it sweet?

Gotta love Baby Junie….

