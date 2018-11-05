Janet Jackson Delivers Speech Empowering Women Fighting For Justice In The “Me Too” Movement [VIDEO]
- By Bossip Staff
Janet Jackson Devotes Global Icon Acceptance Speech To Women’s Rights
Janet Jackson won a Global Icon Award at the EMA’s in Bilbao on Sunday. She used her acceptance speech to address gender inequality and other women’s rights issues. Watch her moving delivery below:
What did you think?
Hit the flip for her performance from the show.
