Janet Jackson Delivers Speech Empowering Women Fighting For Justice In The “Me Too” Movement [VIDEO]

- By Bossip Staff
Janet Jackson at the 2018 MTV EMAs, Europe Music Awards, at Bizkaia Arena in Bilbao Exhibition Centre (BEC) in Bilbao, Spain, on 04 November 2018.

Janet Jackson Devotes Global Icon Acceptance Speech To Women’s Rights

Janet Jackson won a Global Icon Award at the EMA’s in Bilbao on Sunday. She used her acceptance speech to address gender inequality and other women’s rights issues. Watch her moving delivery below:

