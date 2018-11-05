Update: Authorities Say Sutton Tennyson Was Shot Multiple Times In Garage, No Arrest Made
Police are releasing more details on the shocking murder of Angela Simmons’ ex-fiance. According to The AJC, authorities Sutton Tennyson was gunned down Saturday night in his Southwest Atlanta home. They add that Tennyson’s body was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside his garage.
Police add that a preliminary investigation suggests that Tennyson was talking in the driveway with another man when “the conversation escalated” and the man shot him multiple times. The alleged shooter left the scene in a car and so far no arrest has been made.
Angela revealed that today, November 5, would’ve been Tennyson’s birthday. She also shared a video of her son Sutton Tennyson, Jr. watching a video of his late father.
Her siblings JoJo Simmons and Vanessa Simmons also extended their condolences over his passing.
“I can’t sit here and lie and say we were close like brothers,” wrote JoJo. “What I will say is every time I encountered you we had good conversations and I never personally had an issue with you. NOBODY DESERVES DEATH.”
“Literally at loss for words 💔 my heart breaks for my sister and nephew,” wrote Vanessa.
I can’t sit here and lie and say we were close like brothers. What I will say is every time I encountered you we had good conversations and I never personally had an issue with you. NOBODY DESERVES DEATH. I’m posting this post because I just remembered your last words you said to me when I saw you last “Hold it down bruh”. I didn’t know I would have to hold it down this way. God works in crazy ways but I’m here to be the man for your son to look up to and call whenever he needs me ! #RIPSutton @angelasimmons I GOT YOU.
Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Sutton Tennyson.
