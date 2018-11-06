“The Rewind” Episode 13

On the latest episode of “The Rewind”, hosts Landon and DJ Franchise talk Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman’s November 6 DVD release. According to DJ Franchise, it was a bit too much like art and not an accurate portrayal of real life.

“Spike Lee got a little excited too quick, he gave it an artsy fartsy feel and went overboard with it.”

They also discuss Jeremih and Ty Dolla $ign’s “MihTy” album.

Tune in above, it’s THE REWIND!