Seen On The Scene: Demi Lovato Spotted In Beverly Hills After Rehab Stint

Demi Lovato Out Of Rehab Following Near-Fatal Drug Overdose

Demi Lovato has been spotted out of rehab and we’re hoping it’s a solid sign that she is doing better.

The famed singer had fans, friends, and family worried when she was rushed to a hospital after overdosing at her home in Los Angeles back in July. Now, in photos obtained by TMZ, she looks sober and happy. The site reports:

Demi hit up Matsuhisa restaurant in Bev Hills Saturday night. We’re told she and a guy were having a great time inside the super expensive sushi joint, happy, smiling and laughing through dinner. We don’t know who the guy is … but she definitely had a great time with him.

The mystery man seen in the photos with her is reportedly clothing designer, Henry Levy.

Demi was in rehab for 90 days, beginning in August, and according to the site she took her time there very seriously. Before going through treatment, Demi addressed her fans in a statement.

I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet. I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time. I want to thank my family, my team, and the staff at Cedars-Sinai who have been by my side this entire time. Without them I wouldn’t be here writing this letter to all of you. I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side.

Let’s keep her in our prayers.