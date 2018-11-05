Peep All The Pictures From Nicki Minaj’s P-Poppin’ EMA Performance

Nicki Minaj Came Thru Drippin’ Versace At The EMA’s

Nicki Minaj went home with not one but TWO awards at the MTV EMA’s in Bilbao, Spain Sunday night.

🙏🏾 #mtvEMA

Nicki won Best Look and Best Hip Hop…

Here’s Nicki accepting the Best Hip Hop Award… Her thank yous went out to her fans, management and her mom.

“I want to thank all my fans all around the world,” Minaj said when accepting the award. “I want to thank MTV. I want to thank my management . . . I love you guys, um, who else? I thank y’all, my mom. Thank you, mommy. I love you so much.”

Besides her mom, Nicki showed a lot of love to Donatella Versace for creating the gown she wore for the big night.

CUSTOM MADE VERSACE. LOVE YOU @donatella_versace @versace #MTVEMA

Custom made @Versace. I’m obsessed with this look. Thank you @donatella_versace 🙏🏾♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘

Donatella, you are the QUEEN!!!! PERIOD!!!!! obsessed with this gorgeous ensemble.

Nicki performed “Good Form” off her QUEEN album and her Little Mix Collabo “Woman Like Me” but the EMA’s are keeping a tight lid on the performance. Click through to see some photos from the set.

You know your girl ain’t never scared to drop it low and pop it.