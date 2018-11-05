Remember Him? Former “Model City” Star Wendell Lissimore Displays His Chiseled-Up Body For The Gram

#MCM: Wendell Lissimore

Wendell Lissimore really likes to show off his abs. You might remember the RED signed model from briefly dating model Sessilee Lopez. They both appeared on the reality series “Model City” about 8 years ago and he described them as the “most powerful couple in the modeling industry.”

So whatever happened to them??? Welp, Sessilee moved on a got into a swirl marriage. Now she’s a retired mother.

Wendell Lissimore is still modeling, taking his talents to LA.

Do you think these abs are still magazine cover worthy?