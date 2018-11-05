Remember Him? Former “Model City” Star Wendell Lissimore Displays His Chiseled-Up Body For The Gram

@wendelllissimore

#MCM: Wendell Lissimore

Wendell Lissimore really likes to show off his abs. You might remember the RED signed model from briefly dating model Sessilee Lopez. They both appeared on the reality series “Model City” about 8 years ago and he described them as the “most powerful couple in the modeling industry.”

So whatever happened to them??? Welp, Sessilee moved on a got into a swirl marriage. Now she’s a retired mother.

View this post on Instagram

Mommy can i have your glasses…..

A post shared by Sessilee Lopez-Holmes (@therealsessilee) on

 

Wendell Lissimore is still modeling, taking his talents to LA.

View this post on Instagram

😝

A post shared by Wendell Lissimore (@wendelllissimore) on

Do you think these abs are still magazine cover worthy?

View this post on Instagram

Tracksuit @fashionnovamen

A post shared by Wendell Lissimore (@wendelllissimore) on

View this post on Instagram

Lunch time 😼 denim @fashionnovamen

A post shared by Wendell Lissimore (@wendelllissimore) on

View this post on Instagram

Time for black hair again?

A post shared by Wendell Lissimore (@wendelllissimore) on

View this post on Instagram

Leaning out

A post shared by Wendell Lissimore (@wendelllissimore) on

View this post on Instagram

😝

A post shared by Wendell Lissimore (@wendelllissimore) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Coming soon #bts

    A post shared by Wendell Lissimore (@wendelllissimore) on

    View this post on Instagram

    👱🏽‍♂️

    A post shared by Wendell Lissimore (@wendelllissimore) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Think I might need a tan soon

    A post shared by Wendell Lissimore (@wendelllissimore) on

    View this post on Instagram

    It's coffee, I promise 🙈

    A post shared by Wendell Lissimore (@wendelllissimore) on

