Family Hendrix: Future And Joie Chavis Team Up To Reveal The Gender Of Their Upcoming Pluto Seed

Future And Joie Chavis Host Their Baby Shower

Welp, it’s official for the doubters! Future has indirectly confirmed that he is indeed the father of Joie Chavis’ upcoming sweet little seed.

The rapper and the model/dance enthusiast held a shower for their soon-to-be-bouncing baby, and revealed the gender of their upcoming collaboration. It’s a…

Well, congrats to these two on the baby boy! We can’t help but notice that Future and Joie looked much cozier than co-parents in these pics though. We know he’s supposedly in a relationship with his other-other baby mama Brittni Mealy — even putting a ring (or two) on it on her Birthday back in August! However, after they were each so gung-ho about each other on social media over the summer, they’ve been suspiciously quiet with their displays of affection as of late. Now with the extra hugginess between Future and his ex-bae at the baby shower/gender reveal…we’re not entirely sure what’s what.

Plus, Future recently had this stunner made for someone apparently VERY special. Certainly looks like an engagement ring to us…

Hm, what do you think? Joie’s finger is still naked in this particular set of photos…but maybe that “Family” caption was more loaded than we thought? Could Future be ready to claim his “trophy” sooner rather than later?

Hit the flip for more from Joie and Future’s baby shower. Who do you think that ring is for – Joie, Brittni…maybe Larsa?!

