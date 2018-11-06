LHHH Finale: Here’s What Happened When Safaree Said He DIDN’T Smash Lyrica And A1 Wanted A DNA Test Anyway

The Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood Finale Was Wild

The Love & Hip-Hop finale was one for the ages. We had the straight up bonkers ceremony for A1 and Lyrica that ended up being full of shenanigans. We got Moniece and Princess throwing cakes and pastries at each other in a nasty little fight. We got Lyrica G’s album cover which was, whoo goodness. We also got Safaree milking the affair rumors for as long as he could before denying that he ever chopped down Lyrica’s unfaithful cakes to smithereens.

Finally, the coup de grace: A1 wanted that DNA test. Did you see how nervous Lyrica was? This all had the internet up in arms. The explosion was pure comedy. Take a look at the hilarious reactions to the wild finale.