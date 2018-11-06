Very Important! Here Are The FUNNIEST ‘Me Voting In 2016 Vs. Me Voting In 2018’ Memes

Twitter Is Taking Voting Very Serious This Year With This Meme

The Midterm elections are today and if you haven’t already gone out to vote, go now! You can read this later!

If you’ve voted already, great!! Keep reading. Twitter users are showing how serious they’re taking today’s midterm elections with hilarious tweets that compare how they voted two years ago (before THAT man was elected) to today. The meme is literally taking over twitter!

Me voting in 2016 vs me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/gmbNE9ytNv — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) November 6, 2018

A lot has changed in two years and folks are not being fickle anymore!! Hit the flip for the funniest ‘Me Voting In 2016 Vs. Me Voting In 2018’ tweets.