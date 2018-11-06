Mask Off: Brittni Reacts To Future Looking Cozier Than Co-Parents With Joie — Twitter Is Side-Eyeing TF Out Of It All!

Is Future Playing Duck, Duck, Goose With His Baby Mamas? Brittni Has An Explanation

Yesterday, we reported that Future and Joie Chavis teamed up to reveal the gender of their precious pluto seed but their little photo shoot at the event has everyone talking! Joie Chavis posted up a slideshow of photos posing with Future for the gram, and on the last slide, they look like they’re almost ready to make ANOTHER baby.

In the picture, Future was holding Joie’s knocked up body held ever-so-closely while he looked into her pregnant eyes. This would be cute IF he wasn’t in a relationship with his other baby mama, Brittni Mealy. So what does it all mean???

So Future back with Joie Chavis or with the other baby mama pic.twitter.com/3VjEEKtRQ6 — Jehovah Thickness (@DiirtyDiiana) November 6, 2018

Folks were assuming everything under the sun about Future, Joie, and Britni, including that they are sister-wives. But, not so fast! Brittni cleared that right up with an instastory message of her own right after the photos went up, and Future fans flooded her comments. Hit the flip!