FamilyHustle: Toya Wright And Reginae Broke Viewers Down Into Tears Visiting Rudy & Josh’s Burial Site

Toya Wright Opens Up About Her Brothers Passing On Reality TV

“T.I. & Tiny: Friends And Family Hustle” went down last night, and viewers were in for a tearjerker. Toya Wright, Reginae and the rest of their family visited brothers Rudy and Josh’s gravesites to honor them and celebrate the strength of their family. Just two years ago, Josh and Rudy were gunned down in Louisiana. At the time, Toya who lives in Atlanta happened to be in town hosting a club when she got a call her brother Rudy was shot. When she pulled up to the scene, Toya says she saw her mom there crying in an ambulance, and she found out two of her brothers had been killed. They were only 24 and 30-years-old.

So sad. Needless to say, the scene last night was emotional. Both Reginae and Toya brokedown. Press play (click here if your browser has trouble loading the video):

See how Toya herself and Reginae reacted to rewatching the scene and how fans couldn’t keep it together! Hit the flip.