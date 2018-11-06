Skivvies Sizzling Bloke Idris Elba Is Crowned People’s Sexiest Man Alive

The Actor & Sex Symbol Gives The Best Response

After the questionable decision to make Blake Shelton People’s Sexiest Man Alive last year, People magazine is finally leading a righteous life by electing Idris Elba as the Sexiest Man Alive for 2018.

The luscious Londoner will grace the cover or the celebrated issue and he’s feeling great about it.

“I was like, ‘Come on, no way. Really,’” the actor told People. “Looked in the mirror, I checked myself out. I was like, ‘Yeah, you are kind of sexy today.’ But to be honest, it was just a nice feeling. It was a nice surprise — an ego boost for sure.”

The 46-year-old is People‘s 33rd Sexiest Man Alive, which started back in 1985 with Mel Gibson.

Idris explained that he didn’t always give sexy looks growing up, even as a well-rounded athlete. “I was very tall and skinny,” he said. “And my name was Idrissa Akuna Elba, okay? I got picked on a little bit. But as soon as I could grow a mustache, I was the coolest kid on the block. Grew a mustache, had some muscles, bonkers.”

Along with acting, Idris continues to DJ, kickbox and design clothes for his own line.

To add more sexy on top of him, he is a dedicated father who loves hanging with his 16-year-old daughter, Isan, and his 4-year-old son, Winston. “I’m super doting, big hugs, kisses, lots of love-yous. I’m sure my daughter’s like, ‘All right Dad, chill out,’” Idris said. “My son is still at that age where he loves a cuddle.”

But don’t get any ideas about dating the 6’3″ glass of chocolate drank. He’s a chose man. Right now he’s planning his wedding to his 29-year-old model Sabrina Dhowre (whom he doesn’t have any kids with).

This doesn’t mean Elba doesn’t have any advice for those in the dating game, however.

When making a connection, Elba talked about the importance of “eye contact and empathy. You know reading somebody’s vibe.” He continued, “I love being confident, but also I know when to rein it in and just stay humble and grounded.”

Swoon.

