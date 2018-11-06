Raq Rants: French Montana Says He Could Have Saved Mac Miller From Overdose [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
French Montana is having major regrets following the death of his friend Mac Miller according to TMZ. The rapper appeared on BET’s Raq Rants to talk about what he could have done to prevent his overdose death.
French believes that a majority of celebrity overdoses are about the people surrounding the celeb and what they enable them to do.
Doesn’t seem like French was too fond of the folks who claimed to be Mac’s friends.
Rest in peace, Malcolm.
