Slaytherin SZN: Nicki Minaj Dripped Draco Malfoy Deliciousness At The EMAs & Sparked Hilarious Slander
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 15
❯
❮
Petty Twitter DRAGS Nicki’s Tacky EMAs Lewk
Our fave delusional barbie Nicki Minaj made a splash at MTV’s EMAs and became the first woman with 100 entries on the Billboard charts but we’d rather focus on the hilariously petty reactions to her Draco Malfoy wig and aggressive winged liner that sent makeup Twitter into a tizzy.
Peep the pettiest reactions to Nicki’s EMAs makeup and wigs on the flip.
Continue Slideshow
Feature photo by Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.