Slaytherin SZN: Nicki Minaj Dripped Draco Malfoy Deliciousness At The EMAs & Sparked Hilarious Slander

Petty Twitter DRAGS Nicki’s Tacky EMAs Lewk

Our fave delusional barbie Nicki Minaj made a splash at MTV’s EMAs and became the first woman with 100 entries on the Billboard charts but we’d rather focus on the hilariously petty reactions to her Draco Malfoy wig and aggressive winged liner that sent makeup Twitter into a tizzy.

This makeup artist did wonders and fixed @NICKIMINAJ’s makeup in a picture and it looks twice as better 😩 pic.twitter.com/tHr6eQuKwJ — Nita Woo (@NeeduhWoo) November 6, 2018

