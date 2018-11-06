North Carolina Central’s Homecoming Served Magical Melanin Meals With A Side Of Slay

Baddest NCCU Homecoming Baes

North Carolina Central University is often overshadowed by Raleigh-Durham titans UNC and Duke but the steadily growing institution deserves some shine as a quality HBCU destination that attracts thousands of proud grads, excited guests and campus-sizzling shawty snacks to its family reunion-style Homecoming every year.

Hit the flip to bask in the NCCU Homecoming deliciousness.