MarriedToMedicine Dr. Heavenly Says She Doesn’t Regret Tossing A Chair Towards Glass Breaking Mariah

Dr. Heavenly Talks Antigua Fight Wih Mariah Huq

Things got nasty on the latest episode of “Married To Medicine” and one of the show’s stars is being defiant about it. If you tuned then you no doubt saw Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Mariah Huq go at it during a cast trip to Antigua.

During the show, Quad was seen breaking down and revealing that she saw her estranged husband dancing with another woman and Heavenly defended saying she shouldn’t have to explain herself, especially NOT to Mariah.

Heavenly: “You shouldn’t have to and nobody should require that from you.” Mariah: “I’ve been knowing her longer than anybody f**** else, butt yourself up outta her b***.”



Mariah’s then seen breaking a glass flute on the side of the table allegedly to use a weapon. “I will Pico De Gallo that hoe!” screams Mariah. A chair is thrown her way via Heavenly and Heavenly and Mariah’s husbands Damon and Aydin begin to argue as well.



According to AllAboutTheTea the fight was MUCH worse than what was shown on TV and was heavily edited. They report that a “full-scale brawl” took place.

“Heavenly was drunk and used Mariah asking Quad a simple question to try and fight Mariah. She has been wanting to fight Mariah since Mariah outed Damon’s cheating” a source explains to AllAboutTheTea.com

Heavenly’s since said on Twitter that she has no regrets about what happened…

Honestly I have no regrets! #TeamDaddy — Dr. Heavenly (@Dr_Heavenly) November 6, 2018

and Mariah who previously said she “broke the glass on accident” is crying foul about Dr. Damon in particular.

#Facts Anytime I spoke Heavenly cut me off I couldn't say 1 word.. The glass came AFTER so many Mama's that night. He seems to have an articulate opinion about everything else EXCEPT when his disrespectful wife says "YO MAMA" CHILE BYE! — The Real Mariah HuQ (@iluvmariah) November 5, 2018

Who’s right and who’s wrong here??? Mariah or Heavenly???

