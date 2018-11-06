The Breakfast Club: D.L. Hughley Talks Megyn Kelly’s Blackface Debacle, #MeToo, And Racial Inequity [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
D.L. Hughley Talks Megyn Kelly, #MeToo and Racism On The Breakfast Club
Comedian/radio host/actor D.L. Hughley stopped by the world’s most dangerous morning show, The Breakfast Club, to opine about the topics that he usually favors: race, politics and women.
The discussion ranges from the #MeToo movement and D.L.’s issues with it to Megyn Kelly and her ridicuclously racist defense of Blackface.
Good morning!
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.