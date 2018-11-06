The Breakfast Club: D.L. Hughley Talks Megyn Kelly’s Blackface Debacle, #MeToo, And Racial Inequity [Video]

D.L. Hughley Talks Megyn Kelly, #MeToo and Racism On The Breakfast Club

Comedian/radio host/actor D.L. Hughley stopped by the world’s most dangerous morning show, The Breakfast Club, to opine about the topics that he usually favors: race, politics and women.

The discussion ranges from the #MeToo movement and D.L.’s issues with it to Megyn Kelly and her ridicuclously racist defense of Blackface.

