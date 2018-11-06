Who Looked More Bangin’ At The CFDA/VOGUE Fashion Fund Dinner?

- By Bossip Staff
LaLa Anthony attends CFDA / Vogue Fashion Fund 15th Anniversary event at Brooklyn Navy Yard on November 5, 2018 in Brooklyn, New York.

Jackie Brown / SplashNews.com

Celebs Attend 15th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Anniversary Dinner

Monday night designers, models and celebrities flocked to the Brooklyn Navy Yard for the 15th annual CFDA/VOGUE fashion fund dinner. From the looks of the innanets, La La Anthony's Pyer Moss look was one of the favorites of the evening. She liked it so much she posted it on IG…

LaLa Anthony 15th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund 2018, held in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in Brooklyn, New York

Johns PKI / SplashNews.com

Definitely a versatile look. Hit the flip for more of our favorites and don't forget to weigh in on Who Looked More Bangin!

