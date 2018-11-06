When White Fear Peaks: Oprah & Stacey Abrams Get Called Racist Names In Georgia Robocall

Words Like “Negress” & “Aunt Jemima” Get Thrown Around

Surprise, surprise.

Racists are coming after Stacey Abrams and Oprah Winfrey when #BlackGirlMagic is at an all-time high.

Last week, Oprah hit the campaign trail with Abrams, who is running for governor of Georgia. If Abrams wins, she could become the first Black woman governer ever.

So of course, the racists are itching with fear.

According to The Washington Post, a robocall made calls to Georgia voters with a good ol’ fashion White intimidation message.

It begins with “This is the magical Negro Oprah Winfrey asking you to make my fellow Negress Stacey Abrams the governor of Georgia.”

Then 60-seconds of racism and a hint of anti-Semitism follows.

It went on to call Abrams “a poor man’s Aunt Jemima,” and it suggested that Oprah is a media construct meant to trick fat, White women into voting. It even mocked Oprah’s past giveaway moments saying, “And so I promise that every single person who votes for Stacey Abrams, you’re going to get a new car! So you get a car! And you get a car! And you get a car! And you get a car! Everybody gets a car!”

So yea…they mad.

According to The Washington Post, the clip is made by TheRoadToPower.com, an anti-Semitic video podcasting site that the Anti-Defamation League says “has zeroed in on divisive political campaigns across the country.” It’s not known how many racist robocalls were received so far.

The Abrams campaign released a statement calling the robocalls a desperate and “vile” attempt to sway voters using “poisonous thinking.”

“It is not surprising that in a race that has consistently been very close, we’ve seen several weeks of increasing desperation from many dark corners trying to steal the election, cheat, lie, and prey on people’s fears rather than having the respect to listen to voters and speak to their hopes,” Abrams’ spokeswoman, Abigail Collazo, said.

Oprah also responded to the robocalls with a video. “Jesus don’t like ugly,” she said, then she encouraged folks to go out and vote.

The movement is still strong.