Taraji P. Henson Dishes On Her Engagement & Wedding Plans On ‘Kimmel’ [Video]

Taraji P. Henson Talks About Plans For Her Upcoming Wedding

Taraji P. Henson is a voice in the new Disney film Ralph Breaks the Internet, so the actress stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote the movie and reveal other details about her personal life.

While in the hot seat, it’s only right that Taraji dishes on her engagement to NFL star Kelvin Hayden, which happened back in May. She gives a few details on her impending wedding and just how the engagement went down.

Check out the entire interview below: