Get Out And VOTE! Andrew Gillum Hosts Diddy, Tiffany Haddish, Monica, DJ Khaled Performances At Bring It Home Rally

Andrew Gillum’s Bring It Home Midnight Rally With Diddy, Tiffany Haddish, DJ Khaled And More

Today is the day. After months of campaigning and fundraising and appearances, today is the midterm election and politicians all across the U.S. need your votes!

Down in Florida, Andrew Gillum is running to become the next governor of The Sunshine State and last night Mayor Gillum hosted Diddy, Tiffany Haddish, Monica, DJ Khaled and several others at the Bring It Home rally to encourage folks to get out and vote today.

The rally was held at FAMU down in Tallahassee and a huge crowd came out not only for the concert, but to support the man that Diddy describes as “the best man for the job” and not just because he’s a Black man.

The race between Gillum and his opponent, Ron DeSantis has been very, very close and at this time polls show Gillum with a slight lead 50-46. But if the 2016 Presidential election taught us anything its that polls can be damn lies. The only way to assure a victory is massive voter turnout. Political science doesn’t vote, people do.

Make sure you’re one of those people!

