Seriously?! Woman Files Restraining Order Against Dame Dash Following Him Allegedly Threatening Her Life

Dame Dash Accused Of Threatening The Life Of A Children’s Hair Stylist

A woman, who owns a children’s hair salon in Los Angeles, is now claiming that music mogul Dame Dash came into her shop and threatened her life in front of all her customers.

According to reports from The Blast, Patrice Miner–who owns a children’s hair salon in Los Angeles, California–has taken out a restraining order against Dame Dash. She is claiming that the famous music mogul walked into her business and leveled threats against her in front of a room full of customers. The publication also added that Miner was actually granted a temporary order that would keep Dash from coming in contact with her, as he has to keep from 30 yards of either her or her salon.

After the encounter, Miner described Dash as an “investor and customer,” and says that he “walked up to me and threaten my life.” She also explains that he allegedly ended up grabbing a customer and tossing him out of the shop, prior to telling her she was “so lucky” that there were witnesses in the business for their altercation. Miner goes on to state that, in a completely separate incident, Dame “yelled and screamed and called me an idiot in front of guests and customers.”

In her filing, Miner checked off a box indicating that she did not notify Dame Dash of her decision to file for a restraining order, due to fear that “the violence would reoccur when I gave notice I was asking for these orders.” She is going to be taking part in a hearing later on in November to make the ruling permanent, so we will have to wait until then to see how this entire situation plays out.