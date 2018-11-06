Visual Art: Desus & Mero Stop By Milk Studios For Episode 133 Of The Bodega Boys [Video]

The Bodega Boys Drop Another Episode At Milk Studios

After more than 2 years of only audio, the Bodega Boys have finally gifted us with a visual of what really goes down when they film an episode.

After switching from their longtime home at Redbull Studios, Desus and Mero have planted their roots at Milk Studios for some upcoming episodes, celebrity interviews, and more. Last week, the duo interviewed Jonah Hill–which makes episode 133 of The Bodega Boys the fans’ first look at a standard visual episode.

Check out the entire episode of visual art below: