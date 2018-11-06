Trans Woman Sues Jail Guards Who Made Her Show Her Genitals & Shower With Men

She Described Being Watched In The Most Gross Way

A trans woman is coming after Texas law enforcement after facing humiliation and harassment in jail.

According to Newsweek, Valerie Jackson filed a lawsuit against a Texas sheriff, the sheriff’s predecessor and several deputies after she was forced to show them her genitals and sent to a men’s jail.

Jackson was first arrested back in November 2016 when she was booked for “possession of a weapon in a prohibited place” for having a gun in her bag at the airport. During her booking, she was first identified as a female, having legally changed her gender from male. However, when a nurse questioned Jackson about her menstrual cycle, it was revealed that she was transgender.

According to the lawsuit, a jail employee asked Jackson if she “had everything done down there” referring to bottom surgery. Jackson lied and said yes “because she wanted this unnecessary humiliating harassment to end.” However, she was still taken to an enclosed corner of the room and told to reveal her genitals. Jackson complied and was taken to the men’s holding cell.

Jackson said in her lawsuit that the other inmates told her “all the sexual things they wanted to do to her,” and they referred to her as a “he/she” and a “tranny.” Jackson also said officers repeatedly referred to her as a man in front of other inmates.

The lawsuit alleges that Jackson was made to shower with men twice and guys stared at her while they masturbated. Jackson even says one male officer filmed her in the shower. She described the whole ordeal as “the worst humiliation of her entire life” and she was taken to the psychiatric unit twice because she felt suicidal. In two subsequent arrests, Jackson was held with male inmates again.

Her lawsuit argues that her constitutional rights to equal protection, due process, and privacy were violated. She is seeking damages and a jury trial.

The people named in the lawsuit include various jail officers, Lupe Valdez, who was Dallas County Sheriff from 2005 to 2017, and incumbent sheriff Marian Brown. Valdez is currently running as a Democrat for the governor of Texas.

Neither Valdez nor the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office has immediately responded to Jackson’s lawsuit.