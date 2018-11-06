Fun Fact: Hype Williams Thought About Casting Jay-Z As A Lead In His Hood Classic Film ‘Belly’

Jay-Z Was Considered For Leading Role In 1998 Film Belly

Hood classic Belly turned 20 years old over the weekend, so it was only right that director Hype Williams shared an interesting fact about the film while reuniting with some of the cast at ComplexCon.

On a panel with Nas and T-Boz, Williams revealed Jay-Z was considered for DMX‘s leading role as Tommy.

“Were it not to be DMX, everybody pressed for it to be Hov,” Williams told the crowd. “But back in time, Hov didn’t pop yet. He wasn’t Jay-Z.” “If you know him, Hov was a real hustler, he comes from a real place, so we were working with Def Jam and it was logical for it to be him,” he added.

Watch Williams speak on it at the 0:34 mark in the clip up top.