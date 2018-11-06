PERIOD: Roland Martin Sounds Off On The Midterm Election “Vote Or Shut The Hell Up!” [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Roland Martin Has A Midterm Election Message For You
Again, TODAY IS THE DAY TO VOTE IN THE 2017 MIDTERM ELECTION!
If you don’t plan on voting (shame on you) then Roland Martin has a message for you…
TAKE YOUR A$$ TO YOUR LOCAL POLLING PLACE, STAND IN THE LONG A$$ LINE AND VOTE! It matters and it’s important. Don’t let the hoteps on your Twitter timeline trick you out the booth.
